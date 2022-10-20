Skywatch: Beware the astronomical hoax

Three months into the James Webb Space Telescope’s mission, eye-popping images are released almost weekly. So, when a close-up of Proxima Centauri, the sun’s nearest stellar neighbor, appeared on Twitter, most people took it at face value.

Within days, the truth came out: The purported image of Proxima’s roiling surface was actually a slice of chorizo. The hoaxer, French physicist Etienne Klein, apologized, claiming he only meant to encourage skepticism toward authorities. Astronomers excoriated Klein, but his jape is hardly unprecedented.

In the 1780s William Herschel, discoverer of Uranus, purportedly hung a lantern-illuminated Saturn image in a tree to show to guests in his telescope, in lieu of the real thing, on cloudy nights.

The Sun, a New York newspaper, infamously published six articles in

1835 claiming that John Herschel (William’s son) had discovered fantastical creatures, including bat-winged humanoids, inhabiting the moon. The ploy to boost circulation worked so well that even after the hoax was revealed, the Sun never printed a retraction.

In 1976 the late Patrick Moore, godfather of British amateur astronomers, broadcast a claim that on April 1 an alignment of Jupiter and Pluto would cause a momentary reduction in earth’s gravity. Hundreds of listeners claimed to have felt it, so convinced were they of Moore’s trustworthiness.

Such tomfoolery was likely far less harmful in bygone days than it is today. In the Information Age, the average person’s internal baloney detector is easily overwhelmed by the volume and sophistication of fabricated facts. While Klein’s point is well taken, his methods were regrettable.

That said, NASA must share some of the blame. Their decision to allow scientists to release their own JWST results (rather than through official channels) makes such spoofs harder for the non-expert to sniff out.

Next column: Halloween, the Seven Sisters, and earth’s wobbling pole.