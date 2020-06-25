Skywatch: Best views of July 4th eclipse won’t be from earth

On June 20, 2103, electrical engineer Li Zhongli has arranged his work schedule to inspect the Chinese lunar base’s solar panels atop the rim of Peary Crater. From high above Houtu Base on the perpetually shadowed crater floor, Li is bathed in the light of the sun, standing just above the southern horizon.
At 5:36 p.m. China Standard Time, looking through a solar filter, Li observes the earth’s dark circle obscuring the upper edge of the much-smaller sun, becoming the first human to witness a solar eclipse from the moon.
While this vignette is obviously fiction, the eclipse it describes is real. However, while it will be spectacular for well-placed lunar inhabitants, it’s likely no earthlings will notice anything unusual.
From earth, June 20, 2103, will bring a shallow penumbral lunar eclipse. At its maximum, less than half of the moon will be in the earth’s penumbra (partial shadow), i.e. most of the moon will be illuminated by full sunlight, with the rest receiving at least some sunlight. A sharp-eyed viewer on earth might barely notice an exceedingly subtle shading of the full moon’s upper edge, but most will notice nothing unusual.
What’s the significance of this nothing-burger of an eclipse that won’t happen in the lifetime of most people alive today? A very similar eclipse, which some media outlets have hyped, occurs next week, on Independence Day night.
Some reporters, perhaps caught up in the excitement of an eclipse falling on the one night that most Americans are likely to be looking skyward, have touted this as a not-to-be-missed celestial spectacle. Would that it were so. In fact, no conspicuous lunar eclipses fall on July 4 evening in the U.S. over the entire 5,000-year span from 2000 BC to 3000 AD.
Next column: The strongest argument against Pluto’s planethood.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
