Skywatch: Astronomy shows the way forward

Astronomy offer our best hope an answering “Where did we come from, and where are we going?” not only metaphorically, but literally as well.
Since Earth’s circumference is 24,901 miles, and it completes a 360 degree rotation in just shy of 24 hours, the planet’s rotation carries the equator along at 1,040 mph in a direction that changes continuously throughout the day. Idaho, nearly halfway from the equator to the pole, zips eastward at closer to 740 mph.
Next is earth’s orbital motion. Earth speeds up and slows down a little in its elliptical orbit throughout the year, averaging about 66,000 mph. The direction is always 90 degrees west of the sun’s apparent location among the stars, along the zodiac. This week, earth is speeding toward the Taurus/Gemini border, near Castor’s left foot, currently high in the southeast at 6 a.m. The sun orbits the galactic center every 230 million years, carrying the planets with it at around 515,000 mph. While you might expect that the direction would be 90 degrees from the galaxy’s center (in Sagittarius) along the Milky Way, it’s not quite that simple. The sun bobs up and down through the galaxy’s plane like a merry-go-round horse, and is currently headed from south of the disk towards the north. Its direction, called the “apex of the sun’s way,” lies about 10 degrees (the width of a fist at arm’s length) southwest of Vega, the brilliant bluish-white star that’s almost overhead at 9:30 p.m. at present.
Finally, there’s the galaxy’s motion as a whole. The Milky Way (relative to the largest reference frame of all, the remnant glow of the Big Bang) is moving at 1.2 million mph toward the center of Hydra, currently below the midday sun in the sky. Next column: Cosmic contradictions.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
