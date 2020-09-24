Skywatch: Astronomy shows the way forward

Next is earth’s orbital motion. Earth speeds up and slows down a little in its elliptical orbit throughout the year, averaging about 66,000 mph. The direction is always 90 degrees west of the sun’s apparent location among the stars, along the zodiac. This week, earth is speeding toward the Taurus/Gemini border, near Castor’s left foot, currently high in the southeast at 6 a.m. The sun orbits the galactic center every 230 million years, carrying the planets with it at around 515,000 mph. While you might expect that the direction would be 90 degrees from the galaxy’s center (in Sagittarius) along the Milky Way, it’s not quite that simple. The sun bobs up and down through the galaxy’s plane like a merry-go-round horse, and is currently headed from south of the disk towards the north. Its direction, called the “apex of the sun’s way,” lies about 10 degrees (the width of a fist at arm’s length) southwest of Vega, the brilliant bluish-white star that’s almost overhead at 9:30 p.m. at present.