Skywatch: An ambitious year ahead for space exploration

This year will be the busiest ever for space launches, including eighty by NASA from Cape Canaveral alone. Here are some of the most interesting to look forward to.

Virgin Orbital hopes to deliver a University of Colorado-Boulder CubeSat to study electrons in Earth’s inner Van Allen radiation belt next month (assuming their recent launch failure doesn’t cause their schedule to slip). By mid-year, they plan to launch the first three of 24 CubeSats to track satellites and orbital junk.

Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM) is also slated for a February launch, delivering a microrover near the entrance of a lunar lava tube.

Astrobotics’ Peregrine Mission One aims to deliver 28 small payloads (half from NASA) to the lunar surface before April, including three small rovers from independent agencies.

India’s plans include their first space observatories (a solar probe in March, and an X-ray polarimeter soon after), a robotic lunar lander/rover in July, and at least one uncrewed test flight in preparation for their first crewed low Earth orbit missions next year.

The European Space Agency launches its JUICE orbiter to the outer three of Jupiter’s largest four moons in April, to arrive in mid-2031 after a series of Earth and Venus slingshot maneuvers. Sometime after June, their Euclid wide-field space telescope will begin its mission to chart the universe’s dark energy and expansion.

Two robotic landers aim near the South Pole in the second half of the year: NASA’s PRIME-1 to drill beneath the surface for ice; and Russia’s first lunar lander since 1976, Luna 25, with a drill and sampling arm.

The launch window for Arizona State University’s/NASA’s orbiter mission to the metal-rich asteroid (16) Psyche opens in late September, to arrive six years later.

Mark your calendar!

Next column: A binoculars-bright comet.

Sky calendar through January 25 Planets One hour after sunset: Venus: WSW, very low. Extremely close to Saturn 1/22.

Saturn: WSW, very low. Extremely close to Venus 1/22.

Jupiter: SSW, mid-sky

Mars: ESE, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: Mercury: ESE, extremely low. Moon New moon 1:53 p.m. 1/21