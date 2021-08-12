Skywatch: All about albedo

One of my favorite astronomy “believe it or nots” is that, contrary to appearances, the moon’s color is closer to black than white.
A planet’s or moon’s apparent color depends greatly on how much of the sunlight falling on it gets reflected, known as its albedo. Albedos near one are extremely reflective (like fresh snow), while albedos approaching zero absorb nearly all illumination (like charcoal dust). The moon’s albedo is 0.12, comparable to a worn asphalt parking lot. (Its bright appearance is an illusion of contrast, being seen against a background of space, whose albedo is practically zero.)
Albedo greatly influences bodies’ surface temperatures. Neptune’s largest moon, Triton, is colder than more distant Pluto because its albedo is higher, reflecting away more sunlight. One of the concerning aspects of global warming is that, as high-albedo polar ice melts to expose low-albedo sea or land, the surface absorbs more sunlight and warms (which melts more ice, lowers the albedo further), and so on.
Arguably, the solar system’s albedo king is Iapetus. This bizarre, Alaska-sized Saturnian moon sports one side that’s coal dark, and another that’s as bright as old snow. Albedo neatly explains how this moon got its unique yin/yang coloration: Iapetus keeps the same face forward as it orbits, sweeping up dark carbon dust on its leading side. The dark side warms more in the sun, turning ice to vapor, which then migrates to the colder (reflective) trailing side, where it re-freezes. Albedo effectively exiles the bright ice from the dark dust, making Iapetus’s trailing side nearly five times brighter than its leading side, and causing the moon to range from visible to invisible in small telescopes, depending on which side is facing earthward.
Next column: Why we can’t dispose of waste by launching it into the sun.
