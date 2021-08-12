Skywatch: All about albedo

One of my favorite astronomy “believe it or nots” is that, contrary to appearances, the moon’s color is closer to black than white.

A planet’s or moon’s apparent color depends greatly on how much of the sunlight falling on it gets reflected, known as its albedo. Albedos near one are extremely reflective (like fresh snow), while albedos approaching zero absorb nearly all illumination (like charcoal dust). The moon’s albedo is 0.12, comparable to a worn asphalt parking lot. (Its bright appearance is an illusion of contrast, being seen against a background of space, whose albedo is practically zero.)

Albedo greatly influences bodies’ surface temperatures. Neptune’s largest moon, Triton, is colder than more distant Pluto because its albedo is higher, reflecting away more sunlight. One of the concerning aspects of global warming is that, as high-albedo polar ice melts to expose low-albedo sea or land, the surface absorbs more sunlight and warms (which melts more ice, lowers the albedo further), and so on.