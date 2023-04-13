If you’re older than 35, you may recall Comet Hale-Bopp, in late 1996 and early 1997, or Comet Hyakutake, the year before. A newly-discovered comet may be poised to rival them.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the discovery, just inside Jupiter’s orbit, of Kohoutek, a comet synonymous with unfulfilled expectations. Its surprising initial brightness suggested that it could become visible in the daytime sky near perihelion (its closest point to the sun) in early 1974, but it ultimately fell far short. In hindsight, Kohoutek’s surface may have been unusually porous and icy, making it easy for sunlight to sublimate (turn to gas) the ices early on and fool the experts.

So, it’s with some trepidation that I share the news of Comet C/2023A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), discovered on Feb. 22. Still beyond Jupiter’s orbit, its trajectory will bring it to perihelion on September 27th, 2024, and nearest to earth around Oct. 12. Its orbit, highly tilted from the plane of the solar system, will put it in excellent position for Northern Hemisphere comet watchers. If it doesn’t pull a “Kohoutek,” we could be in for a good show.

By early November, C/2023 A3 will pass inside the “ice line”

between Mars and Jupiter, where sublimation should begin in earnest. If it’s still performing well, that’s a good sign.

Another “x-factor” is perihelion passage, which could (best case) increase C/2023 A3’s dust and gas output just in time for its swing towards us, or (worst case) disrupt it into small chunks that fade before reaching our neighborhood.

As famed comet-hunter David Levy is fond of saying: “Comets are like cats; they have tails and do whatever they want.” Either way, I’ll tell you what to expect as C/2023 A3 heads sunward.

Next column: The problem of too many moons.

Sky calendar through April 26 Planets: One hour after sunset: Mercury: WNW, extremely low (until 4/21).

Venus: W, low.

Mars: WSW, high. One hour before sunrise: Saturn: ESE, very low Moon: Last quarter 3:11 a.m. 4/13.

Below Saturn 4/16.

New moon 10:12 p.m. 4/19.

Near Venus 4/22-23. Other data: Annual Lyrid meteor shower 10:15 p.m. 4/22 to 5 a.m.

4/23. Weak shower, but prone to leaving glowing trains.