When astronomers make predictions, it’s usually future eclipses, meteor showers, or other manifestations of the celestial clockworks, and not about things yet undiscovered.

Prognostication of the latter type may stem from statistics (e.g. how many near-earth asteroids remain to be discovered) or trends in technology (e.g. how many black hole mergers improved gravitational wave observatories will detect).

If this column’s title brings to mind Roland Emmerich’s 2022 “Moonfall,” I apologize (both for the clickbait, and if you suffered through that cinematic howler). Think more in terms of the perennial contretemps over Pluto’s planethood.

In February, a dozen previously unknown moons of Jupiter were announced, bringing its total to 92 and surpassing Saturn, which had led the “most moons” derby since 2019.

Soon, two new telescopes will dramatically expand our capability to detect faint, solar system objects. Beginning in August 2024, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s 27.4 foot diameter survey telescope will begin taking four 3.2 gigapixel images per minute, capturing a third of the Chilean sky each night.

Three years after that, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (as large as Hubble, but with a field of view 100 times larger) will launch. Together, “Vera” and “Nancy” could push Jupiter’s moon count over 1000, since the smaller a body is, the more common it tends to be.

In addition, some of the smallest known moons may have coalesced or been split off by collisions in recent decades, begging the question of whether a fleeting “rubble pile” should qualify.

The International Astronomical Union (the group that “demoted” Pluto) could head off controversy by setting a minimum diameter to qualify as a moon (1 km, perhaps?) before the impending flood of discoveries begins, and choose an official nomenclature for the rest (hopefully not “dwarf moon”).

