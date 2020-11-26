 Skip to main content
Skywatch: A connoisseurs’ lunar eclipse
SKYWATCH

Skywatch: A connoisseurs' lunar eclipse

With a few notable exceptions (e.g. total solar eclipses), astronomical phenomena are often subtle, requiring a keen eye to appreciate.

A prime example is a penumbral lunar eclipse. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the full moon turns a garish orange-red, or a partial lunar eclipse, when earth’s umbral (full) shadow takes a semicircular dark “bite” taken out of the full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse only produces a minuscule shading of the full moon. Most times, you could look directly at a moon at mid-penumbral eclipse without noticing anything out of the ordinary.

The reason is that when in Earth’s penumbral (partial) shadow, every part of the moon’s earth-facing side is receiving at least some sunlight.

Not all penumbral lunar eclipses, however, are created equal. Earth’s penumbral shadow forms a ring slightly wider than the moon around its circular, umbral (full) shadow. If the moon barely dips into the penumbra, even the most skilled observer would be hard-pressed to notice. But, if the moon takes a deeper dive into the penumbra, coming close to the umbra, it will take on a distinct tarnish along one edge.

Such will be the case on Monday when the moon will immerse itself almost entirely in the southern penumbra. At mid-eclipse, the upper-right edge of the moon will be an unmistakable shade darker than a normal full moon.

If I haven’t undersold this event already, here’s the rub: Greatest eclipse falls at 2:44 a.m. To be honest, the only way I’d set the alarm for this event would be if I had never seen a penumbral lunar eclipse before. But, if you’re a night owl who will be awake at that hour, why not poke your head outside for a look?

Next column: Celestial line-ups, one common and one rare.

Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, Skywatch columnist

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

Sky calendar through Nov. 25

Sky calendar through Dec. 9:

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Jupiter: SW, low (2° from Saturn)

Saturn: SSW, low (2° from Jupiter)

Mars: ESE, mid-sky

One hour before sunrise:

Venus: SE, very low.

Moon: Full moon 2:30 a.m. 11/30. Penumbral lunar eclipse 12:32 a.m. to 4:53 a.m. 11/30 (only barely noticeable around greatest eclipse, 2:44 a.m.). Last quarter 5:37 p.m. 12/8.

