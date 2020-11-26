Skywatch: A connoisseurs’ lunar eclipse

With a few notable exceptions (e.g. total solar eclipses), astronomical phenomena are often subtle, requiring a keen eye to appreciate.
A prime example is a penumbral lunar eclipse. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the full moon turns a garish orange-red, or a partial lunar eclipse, when earth’s umbral (full) shadow takes a semicircular dark “bite” taken out of the full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse only produces a minuscule shading of the full moon. Most times, you could look directly at a moon at mid-penumbral eclipse without noticing anything out of the ordinary.
The reason is that when in Earth’s penumbral (partial) shadow, every part of the moon’s earth-facing side is receiving at least some sunlight.
Not all penumbral lunar eclipses, however, are created equal. Earth’s penumbral shadow forms a ring slightly wider than the moon around its circular, umbral (full) shadow. If the moon barely dips into the penumbra, even the most skilled observer would be hard-pressed to notice. But, if the moon takes a deeper dive into the penumbra, coming close to the umbra, it will take on a distinct tarnish along one edge.
Such will be the case on Monday when the moon will immerse itself almost entirely in the southern penumbra. At mid-eclipse, the upper-right edge of the moon will be an unmistakable shade darker than a normal full moon.
If I haven’t undersold this event already, here’s the rub: Greatest eclipse falls at 2:44 a.m. To be honest, the only way I’d set the alarm for this event would be if I had never seen a penumbral lunar eclipse before. But, if you’re a night owl who will be awake at that hour, why not poke your head outside for a look?
Next column: Celestial line-ups, one common and one rare.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!