Skywatch: A connoisseurs’ lunar eclipse

With a few notable exceptions (e.g. total solar eclipses), astronomical phenomena are often subtle, requiring a keen eye to appreciate.

A prime example is a penumbral lunar eclipse. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the full moon turns a garish orange-red, or a partial lunar eclipse, when earth’s umbral (full) shadow takes a semicircular dark “bite” taken out of the full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse only produces a minuscule shading of the full moon. Most times, you could look directly at a moon at mid-penumbral eclipse without noticing anything out of the ordinary.

The reason is that when in Earth’s penumbral (partial) shadow, every part of the moon’s earth-facing side is receiving at least some sunlight.

Not all penumbral lunar eclipses, however, are created equal. Earth’s penumbral shadow forms a ring slightly wider than the moon around its circular, umbral (full) shadow. If the moon barely dips into the penumbra, even the most skilled observer would be hard-pressed to notice. But, if the moon takes a deeper dive into the penumbra, coming close to the umbra, it will take on a distinct tarnish along one edge.