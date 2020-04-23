Skywatch: 100 years ago the universe got much bigger

By the 20th century, astronomers realized that we live in a galaxy, comprising every star visible to both the unaided eye and telescope, but they were divided over the question of whether the Milky Way comprised the entire universe, or if something lay beyond.

On April 26, 1920, Harlow Shapley and Heber Curtis met at the Smithsonian Museum to debate the nature of the so-called “spiral nebulae.” Shapley, who was instrumental in mapping the Milky Way, argued that these celestial pinwheels were swirls of gas within our own galaxy. Curtis proclaimed they were separate “island universes” like the Milky Way. Curtis won the day by noting that more exploding stars had been observed in the “Andromeda Nebula” than in the entire Milky Way, asking why the stellar explosions should be so concentrated in one place. Shapley countered that if they were distant, the explosions would have to incredibly energetic to appear so bright. (The resolution to Shapley’s objection came a few years later when it was recognized that stellar explosions can be novae, such as those seen in the Milky Way, or supernovae, such as those in Andromeda).