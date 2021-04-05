Skimming my life away: Pomerelle's Slush Cup returned for season ended celebration

ALBION — Skiers and riders know springtime on the slopes is a special time.

The days are longer, the snow is slushy, and a chance for one last day of turns pulls folks up the mountain. Some come for open patios with live music. Some come for parking lots full of grills and cook-outs.

Others, pond skimming.

Saturday was Pomerelle’s last day of the 2020-21 season and the wild ones came out in force. The atmosphere was perfect for hosting the Slush Cup Pond Skim.

As I arrived with my 4-year-old son, Landon, to the muddy parking lot, singer/songwriter Ellie Millenkamp sang Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’. It was his first time seeing a pond skim. People were dressed as Waldo, a beer keg, and many things in between. The youth got in on the fun too, with one boy dressed as a Sprite can.

We made our way up the slippery slush-slope to the bounce house. The beer tent was abuzz while a few entrants examined the icy cold pond next to the EZ-Rider lift — it was waiting for its first victim.

Folks filled into the base area quickly as we set up on the fence line near the exit point of the icy pond.