Skiing and riding season is around the corner. Sun Valley's Bald Mountain expansion is ready for it

KETCHUM — You might have thought it was late April in the Sawtooths as the snow melted rapidly below our skis. But it was actually an abnormally warm day early in March at Sun Valley Resort.

During a media tour of the Bald Mountain expansion zone, Guest Services Manager Mike Fitzpatrick was upbeat as he shared stories from the past, the history of the mountain and future plans of skiing in deep powder.

Looking up the north facing slopes, thick trees shaded the snow, keeping it frozen in the shadows, but across the drainage the snow had melted early, leaving brush and grasses exposed — a true contrast in seasons.

Commenting on how warm the winter had been and how little snow snow the Wood River Valley had received, Fitzpatrick remained enthusiastic as we swooshed down Lower Broadway from the top of the Roundhouse Express Gondola.

“It is unfortunate that our winter this year has been so warm, and you can see how little snow filled in the south faces below Cold Springs,” Fitzpatrick said while stopped by a trail map sign.