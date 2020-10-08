 Skip to main content
Skiing and riding season is around the corner. Sun Valley's Bald Mountain expansion is ready for it
Skiing and riding season is around the corner. Sun Valley's Bald Mountain expansion is ready for it

KETCHUM — You might have thought it was late April in the Sawtooths as the snow melted rapidly below our skis. But it was actually an abnormally warm day early in March at Sun Valley Resort.

During a media tour of the Bald Mountain expansion zone, Guest Services Manager Mike Fitzpatrick was upbeat as he shared stories from the past, the history of the mountain and future plans of skiing in deep powder.

Looking up the north facing slopes, thick trees shaded the snow, keeping it frozen in the shadows, but across the drainage the snow had melted early, leaving brush and grasses exposed — a true contrast in seasons.

Bald Mountain expansion

Guest Service Manager Mike Fitzpatrick points toward the area where expansion of the Sun Valley Ski Resort is going to take place, Friday, March 6 in Sun Valley. The new skiable terrain will be 380 acres and feature glade and bowl skiing and riding.

Commenting on how warm the winter had been and how little snow snow the Wood River Valley had received, Fitzpatrick remained enthusiastic as we swooshed down Lower Broadway from the top of the Roundhouse Express Gondola.

“It is unfortunate that our winter this year has been so warm, and you can see how little snow filled in the south faces below Cold Springs,” Fitzpatrick said while stopped by a trail map sign.

The resort averages 220 inches of snow annually, but as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the early closure of the mountain for the 2019-2020 season, that number was below 100 inches — a season total both unbalanced and not fully measured since March and April are usually snowy months.

Putting snow levels and warm temperatures aside, touring the expansion area was still a treat. The new terrain will open up a new variety of skiing glades, open bowls and tight chutes, even in lower snow years.

Bald Mountain expansion

The Cold Springs double chairlift is seen with a snowcat in the background, seen Friday, March 6 in Sun Valley. The new Cold Springs high-speed quad chairlift being built adjacent to the old one and throughout summer and autumn 2020 will have a vertical rise of 1,582 feet and be 5,535 feet long.

One such skiing experience is glade skiing.

Working to ensure safety along with guest experience, Sun Valley worked with Miller Timber to thin tree sections above the new chairlift and mulch wood for ground cover, allowing more gladed terrain for the area.

“Safety will be a big factor to consider when opening (the new terrain),” Fitzpatrick said.

He also said the tree thinning practices and techniques are being done in a more sustainable way.

Along with the glade skiing opportunities, at least 25 snowmaking guns were installed, extending snowmaking down Lower Broadway to the base of the new Cold Springs lift tower terminal.

Bald Mountain expansion

Mike Fitzpatrick talks to members of the media during a tour of the expansion terrain Friday, March 6 in Sun Valley. The new skiable terrain will be 380 acres and feature glade and bowl skiing and riding.

The replacement of the oldest lift still in operation at the resort, Cold Springs chairlift, completes the expansion and is the main purpose of the project. The new high-speed quad chairlift will whisk skiers and riders up over 1,500 vertical feet to The Roundhouse.

Bald Mountain expansion

Mike Fitzpatrick looks up the future chairlift line, which is part of an expansion of the Sun Valley Ski Resort Friday, March 6, in Sun Valley. The new skiable terrain will be 380 acres, feature glade and bowl skiing and riding, with the new chairlift having a vertical rise of 1,582 feet and be 5,535 feet long.

The new terrain is slated to open with the 2020-2021 season. For more information from Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain expansion, visit its website.

Bald Mountain expansion

Location

  • The location is in both U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management areas.
  • The project is completely within the current Sun Valley Ski Area Special Use Permit.

Replacement of the Cold Springs (#4) chairlift

  • The new chairlift will be a high-speed detachable quad that will have a vertical rise of 1,582 feet and be 5,535 feet long.
  • It will be seamless ride from the new lower lift terminal to The Roundhouse.
  • Lower Broadway (similar width and gradient as existing ski run) will be extended 4,200 feet.

Increased skiable terrain

  • Skiable acreage within the Sun Valley Resort boundary will increase from 2,054 acres to 2,434 acres (an increase of 380 acres) when the project is done.
  • Access from the top of Seattle Ridge, where skiers and riders may descend into "Turkey Bowl," then proceed north for access to extensive tree skiing.

Increased snowmaking

  • Increased snowmaking with 25 highly-efficient snowmaking guns extending down Lower Broadway to the base of the new lift lower terminal.

Rerouted and improved Cold Springs mountain bike trail

  • The Cold Springs mountain bike trail was rerouted and improved with more singletrack and shaded riding.
Roaming in Sun Valley

Roaming in Sun Valley

Sun Valley is known for its ski resort, but the city also offers many more attractions throughout the year. Local anglers can try their hand a…

