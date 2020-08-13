Ski patrol at Magic Mountain awarded Pacific Northwest small patrol of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — The National Ski Patrol Pacific Northwest Division this week awarded the Magic Mountain Patrol as the "Small Patrol of the Year."

This recognition is awarded to a patrol that epitomizes the National Ski Patrol motto, "Service and Safety" to all of the mountain's skiers, snowboarders, tubers and visitors.

On and off the snow, this all-volunteer team focuses on safety awareness, the organization said. The patrol has grown from a single certified patroller in 2015 to 23 current patrollers and now includes outdoor emergency care and toboggan instructors.

The Magic Mountain ski area originally opened in 1939 and even though it closed during WWII and a few additional years, it has been a mainstay in the region and has allowed thousands of skiers and boarders to develop a passion for winter sports on groomed runs, a terrain park, steep ungroomed areas and great tree skiing on powder days.

During the 2019-2020 season, the patrol supported a record number of skiers, snowboarders and tubing hill customers. Over the span of 57 open days, patrollers treated sprains, strains, abrasions, lacerations and possible concussions. The patrol also responded to lost skiers and boarders, even though the mountain was closed as darkness and cold weather was quickly setting in.