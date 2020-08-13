Ski patrol at Magic Mountain awarded Pacific Northwest small patrol of the year

KIMBERLY — The National Ski Patrol Pacific Northwest Division this week awarded the Magic Mountain Patrol as the "Small Patrol of the Year."
This recognition is awarded to a patrol that epitomizes the National Ski Patrol motto, "Service and Safety" to all of the mountain's skiers, snowboarders, tubers and visitors.
On and off the snow, this all-volunteer team focuses on safety awareness, the organization said. The patrol has grown from a single certified patroller in 2015 to 23 current patrollers and now includes outdoor emergency care and toboggan instructors.
The Magic Mountain ski area originally opened in 1939 and even though it closed during WWII and a few additional years, it has been a mainstay in the region and has allowed thousands of skiers and boarders to develop a passion for winter sports on groomed runs, a terrain park, steep ungroomed areas and great tree skiing on powder days.
During the 2019-2020 season, the patrol supported a record number of skiers, snowboarders and tubing hill customers. Over the span of 57 open days, patrollers treated sprains, strains, abrasions, lacerations and possible concussions. The patrol also responded to lost skiers and boarders, even though the mountain was closed as darkness and cold weather was quickly setting in.
In January, just after the mountain closed, a snowmobiler reported that another snowmobile had crashed and the rider was seriously injured and had life threatening injuries. The responding patroller carried a trauma pack, via snowmobile, to the remote accident location, where the snowmobiler had hit a buried object at high speed, which threw him into and over the snowmobile windscreen causing serious injuries. After assessing the patient’s injuries, the patroller administered a cervical collar and oxygen while calling in the air ambulance team from Air St. Luke's. The patroller then talked the aircraft into the landing zone and assisted in loading the accident victim where he was evacuated to a regional trauma center. This is the second year in a row that the patrol has responded to a seriously injured snowmobiler.
In addition to the patrol presence on the mountain, patrollers continue year-round first responder support in the community.
The patrol actively supports the Halloween Haunted Swamp, the Habitat for Humanity Run and the Southern Idaho Tourism Lights and Laser Show!
