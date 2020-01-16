In many ways, ice fishing represents an entirely different sport than open water fishing. The equipment, lures and methods employed on the ice vary greatly from the tactics most anglers use throughout the year. But the goal — feeling the exciting thrash of a big fish at the end of your line — remains the same. And after braving the elements and putting in the intense work often required to catch fish on a frozen lake, that feeling can be even more rewarding.
If you’re looking to get into ice fishing this winter, here are a few tips for upping your game:
Must-have gear item: Ice Auger. Most traditional fishing gear can be rigged to work for ice fishing in a pinch. But having a tool to cut through the ice is essential. Manual (hand-powered) augers start at about $50. With a sharp blade and the right technique, they can bore through eight inches of ice in a minute or so. Lightweight augers that attach to an electric drill start around $150 (drill not included). Last, but not least, are the big dogs — power augers fueled by gas, propane or a battery. These are more expensive — costing anywhere from $300 to $600 — but they can punch dozens of holes in short order.
Lure of choice: VMC Tungsten Nymph Jig. This deadly little guy is a must for any ice tackle box. It’s a simple presentation, featuring a small tungsten jig head and a soft plastic body. My favorite colors are pink and glow-in-the-dark white. I’ve found this lure to be equally effective on trout and perch — the two most common ice species targeted in Idaho waters. For best results, tip your jig with a small chunk of worm, corn or cut bait.
Useful trick: Use Anti-Reverse! One of the saddest things that can happen on an ice fishing trip is watching a big fish pull your rod down the hole to a watery grave. It is bound to happen sooner or later, but there’s one trick I’ve learned for keeping your tackle on the right side of the ice — employing the anti-reverse switch. Virtually all spinning rods have a small switch located on the underside. By flipping it, you allow the reel handle to spin backwards and give line if a fish takes your bait and runs while the rod isn’t in your hands. You’ll see the rod tip bouncing, but rather than lose your favorite rod, all you have to do is hustle over, flip the switch and set the hook.
Safety tip: Use the Buddy System. Ice fishing alone can be a dicey proposition. Always go with a group or, at a bare minimum, fish in an area with other anglers nearby. Ice is considered safe for fishing once it’s four inches thick, but soft spots or pressure cracks are not uncommon. Fishing with a partner ensures you have backup if you happen to fall through. Plus, having a friend nearby is handy when it’s time to hoist a monster through the ice!
Destinations to try: Magic Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir, Lake Cascade. Idaho has a wide variety of ice fishing options available (usually) from January through early March. Magic Reservoir is a convenient drive from Twin Falls, offering big rainbow and brown trout along with plentiful schools of yellow perch. Drive a bit further north to check out Little Wood Reservoir, a remote lake that is generously stocked with trout by Fish and Game. Or, if a weekend adventure is more your style, make the drive west to Lake Cascade, an acclaimed fishery known for producing some of the biggest yellow perch in North America. The state record has been broken multiple times in the last few years, and a rare three-pound specimen is a real possibility. Large rainbow trout, smallmouth bass and even tiger muskie also lurk in Cascade. Perch-imitating lures are a good bet for catching all of the above.
