Shoshone Falls will be majestic soon. 2021 flow augmentation delivery to begin Monday
Shoshone Falls will be majestic soon. 2021 flow augmentation delivery to begin Monday

Shoshone Falls, Spring 2021

Shoshone Falls seen Tuesday, April 6, 2021, east of Twin Falls. Low streamflows over the 'Niagara of the West' result from the diversion of irrigation water from the Snake River at Milner Dam.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

MILNER — Shoshone Falls and the Snake River below Milner Dam are about to get a boost in stream flow.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday that the 2021 flow augmentation of water from Milner Dam will begin Monday. That means there will be far more water going over the world-famous falls for a few weeks.

Releases from Milner Dam currently are zero. Once the water is released from the dam, it will take 10 to 18 hours to get to the Twin Falls region of the Snake River, so the change will be noticeable by Tuesday morning. Water will be released three times over three days.

Current stream flow in the Snake River near Twin Falls is 480 cubic feet per second. By Tuesday morning, flows in the Twin Falls area will be more than seven times that, approximately 3,500 cfs.

Officials expect the water level on the Snake River to rise about a foot each time water is released.

The 3,500 cfs stream flow is expected to stay relatively constant into at least the week of May 17.

