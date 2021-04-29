Shoshone Falls will be majestic soon. 2021 flow augmentation delivery to begin Monday

MILNER — Shoshone Falls and the Snake River below Milner Dam are about to get a boost in stream flow.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday that the 2021 flow augmentation of water from Milner Dam will begin Monday. That means there will be far more water going over the world-famous falls for a few weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Releases from Milner Dam currently are zero. Once the water is released from the dam, it will take 10 to 18 hours to get to the Twin Falls region of the Snake River, so the change will be noticeable by Tuesday morning. Water will be released three times over three days.

Approximate release times and flows from Milner Dam Date Begin Flow Rate (cfs) End Flow Rate May 3 0 700 May 4 700 1,700 May 5 1,700 3,000