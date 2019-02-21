The firearms accessory company Tandemkross has been on my radar for some time. My first introduction to this fine 100-percent-made-in-America firm came by way of the internet. At the time, I was surfing online for access-stories to upgrade my standard Ruger 10-22 carbine. I had a vision of transforming the basic field gun into a heavy-barreled, high accuracy target/hunting rimfire.
My goal was to find quality aftermarket parts that would enhance not only the appearance, but also the performance of my 10-22 without breaking the bank. I tracked down a number of accessory companies, but their products were either inordinately expensive, of questionable quality, or both. Finally, I discovered Tandemkross.
Established in the “Live Free or Die” state of New Hampshire — just a stone’s throw from my own home state of Maine — Tandemkross manufactures a stunning array of aftermarket accessories for upgrading many popular U.S. and foreign makers’ guns. If you own a Glock, Walther, Ruger, Remington, Smith and Wesson, Browning, or a Kel-Tec firearm, then TK has something for you. Tandemkross also fabricates a number of accessory items for the aged surplus Russian Mosin Nagants, replacement parts for ARs, standard 1911 .45 ACP and .22 LR versions, as well as a variety of 12 gauge shotgun platforms. Check them out at tandemkross.com.
Now back to the TK-based 10-22 rebuild that I highlighted in an August 2016 column. My goals for this build where to: 1) enhance the appearance of the gun (increase the “wow” factor for my own personal pride of ownership); and 2) increase the gun’s functionality and accuracy-potential to hammer out more X’s at the target range, and to extend the effective range of the .22 LR on my annual ground squirrel, prairie dog and cottontail hunts.
Since I already had a Hogue Over-molded stock and Champion .920 bull barrel on hand, the total cost of conversion was a miserly $80. My once plain-Jane 10-22 is now the target/plinker/varminter of my dreams.
In my Nov. 22, 2018, column (“The Perfect Black Friday Gift: Ruger’s New PCC”), I gushed on and on about Ruger’s newly released 9mm Pistol Caliber Carbine. Earlier that month I had gotten my hands on one and had duly run it through its paces at the range. Its performance during those outings suggested that I was holding another perfect candidate for a TK-based makeover. I wasted no time investigating if the good guys at TK had cooked up any upgrades for the nifty new Wonder Nine yet. Indeed they had. I placed an order for all three items on the spot. They are: the “Game Changer Pro” 9mm muzzle compensator ($59.99), “Victory Trigger” ($49.99), and 3-pack of replacement trigger sear springs ($6.99).
The cool thing about aftermarket enhancements is that they have a place in both worlds. In my case, the muzzle compensator, flat-faced trigger make my gun look a lot cooler and along with new sear, the PCC seems to shoot a bit faster with better control. And by reducing muzzle lift, the compensator aids in maintaining sight picture while shooting, and smooths the transition from one target to the next. Competitive shooters live by the mantra: “Smooth is fast.”
Millions of gunnies have found that Tandemkross lives up to its motto: “Making good guns great.”
Tandemkross products carry a lifetime warranty, and are backed by an excellent customer service department. Their website has excellent installation videos as well.
Good shooting!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.