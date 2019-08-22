SHOOTING THE BULL: Is your shotgun really hitting where you're pointing it?

It’s an unfortunate fact that many big game hunters take to the field each season with rifles that have received little, if any attention, since being unceremoniously locked away in the dark recesses of the gun safe at the end of last season. Many of these hunters assume that when Ole Betsy reemerges from her darkened crypt nearly one year later that she’ll somehow continue to place her shots in exactly the same place as the previous season. While this has been known to happen on occasion, I wouldn’t want to make the assumption this is always or even often the case. Honestly, this is not a practice worthy of the sport we represent or the magnificent animals we pursue. Our game deserves to be taken cleanly and humanely; always with care and thanksgiving.
To decrease the likelihood of this unfortunate scenario unfolding before us due to our carelessness or neglect, it is imperative that we take the time during the pre-season to carefully verify our rifle’s point of impact. REMEMBER: Always take your shots from a solid rest, at a known distance, with the ammunition you plan to use for your hunt.
Shotgunners should heed the same advice. With the grouse, pheasant, turkey, chukar, duck and goose season openers just around the corner, now is the time to get your scattergun tuned up! Given the great diversity of ammunition brands, shell lengths, pellet compositions, sizes, and velocities, it is literally a crapshoot trying to anticipate what sort of pattern your gun is going to deliver at different ranges and under varying conditions. Case in point: for the second year in a row, a good friend drew a special ‘short-range weapon’ permit for rutting whitetails in south-central Idaho. He was thrilled. Last year he tagged out early in the same hunt using his Benelli 12ga pump to harvest a beautiful mature buck.
“The buck piled up instantly”, he said, “to a deer slaying load of #00 buckshot at 75 yards!” This year he plans on stuffing the magazine of his pump gun with a couple slugs beneath the buckshot loads. “That way,” he reasons, “if I don’t drop my buck up close with the buckshot, I can whale away at him with the long-range slugs as he attempts to run away!”
I tried gently suggesting that his gun’s full choke constriction isn’t characteristically the ideal choice for shooting big buckshot pellets or Foster-type slugs, but he is thoroughly convinced that his choke/ammo combo is perfect for the task.
Today, I hope to be more persuasive with you; especially when you see that discovering or verifying your shotgun’s most efficient choke/shot combination for the game birds that you pursue is simplicity itself. Here’s all you need to do:
Gather together some large paper plates, a lengthy tape measure, two or more different brands of ammo in the shell length and shot size best matched to the species you hunt, a Sharpie marker, and two chokes with constrictions matched to the distances you typically shoot; be it close, medium, or long ranges. For short range or shooting over decoys experienced shotgunners like more open constrictions, like the improved cylinder. Light-modified, modified, and improved modified chokes find favor for gunning at mid-ranges (25-35yards). Full chokes usually get the nod for long-range gunning (35+ yards).
Remember to pace yourself and set your targets at the distances you typically shoot the various bird species. Pepper two individual plates with each brand of ammunition and choke constriction. In the process, I’ll typically riddle between 8-10 plates. Gather up the perforated plates and have a seat at the bench. Highlight the pellet hits with the Sharpie.
Critically examine each labeled plate (ammo brand/choke) in turn. When you discover the load/choke combination that produces the densest pattern at your desired shooting distance, you’ve found your ideal combo. If you desire, you can re-test this combo at increasing ranges in order to find your ‘outer limit’ for taking responsible shots at your game.
Be a responsible sportsman and hunter; pack only the ‘best’ shot/choke combination into the field to cleanly harvest game bird (and large game) species.
