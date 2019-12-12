It’s December, and, as expected, outside temperatures are slipping with increasing regularity into the skinny digits. If you plan on participating in one of the ongoing late-season big game or waterfowl hunts and haven’t done so already, now’s the time to perform some “cold weather” prep on your firearms. This is a lesson that my older brother, Bob and I learned the hard way over 30 years ago during a late mule deer hunt in the foothills of Topance Creek in southeastern Idaho.
Opening morning found us slogging uphill through knee- and often thigh-high powder that was as light, powdery, and silent as Grand Targhee’s finest. This uphill jaunt started long before daybreak and culminated several hours later when we finally settled into a little sheltered pocket of wind-driven snow near the crest. From that vantage point, we had a commanding view of the canyons and draws below us.
At that time in our hunting careers, we were both shooting 7mm Mauser rifles. Bob’s was one of the original tang safety Ruger M77s and mine a beautiful little post-64 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight. His rounds were loaded with Nosler 140-grain Partitions, while my 7x57 doted on Speer 145 grain spitzers.
After about an hour of glassing, we spotted a decent 4x4 mule bedded in a north-facing Douglas Fir grove. Another hour of slow, judicious maneuvering put us downwind, and some 100 yards above the unsuspecting buck. After settling into a comfortable kneeling position, Bob set the crosshairs of the shooting stick-rested Ruger on the bedded buck’s near shoulder. He gently pressed the trigger. Instead of the expected snow-muffled blast of the little 7mm, only the metallic click of a hesitant firing pin reached our ears…and those of the buck. The buck instantly rose from its bed and stood there motionless, nose to the wind trying to scent the source of his distress. Working the bolt as quietly as possible, Bob chambered a second round which also failed to fire.
Flustered, he whispered over his shoulder, “Rich, give me your rifle.”
A quickly aimed shot penetrated through both shoulders dropping the buck belly first back into his bed. It was over. The next day, I managed to take my own 4x4 out of a neighboring draw.
The following week — with both of our big game hunts done for the year — we got together in Bob’s basement to disassemble and examine his rifle to find out why it had failed at a critical moment. As it turned out, Bob had made a completely novice mistake.
Never a stickler for preventive maintenance on any of his outdoor gear, Bob had neglected to remove the original packing grease that Ruger had slathered into the trigger mechanism and the bolt innards years before, prior to its release from the factory. He had also over-lubed his rifle’s moving parts annually “to keep her all slicked up.”
All firearms manufacturers apply preservative oils and greases to the bores and internal mechanisms of their guns before shipping. This over-lubrication is intended to prevent rusting during transit, handling, and storage prior to their purchase. To ensure proper, reliable and consistent performance, it must be removed prior to the gun being fired. Explicit instructions are provided with the owner’s manual accompanying the firearm. If the manual doesn’t provide enough instruction or you’ve purchased a used firearm, YouTube offers useful tutorials on disassembly and lubrication.
The importance of this procedure cannot be overstated, particularly if the gun is going to be used in extreme cold (freezing/sub-freezing) temperatures. It is of prime importance for anyone carrying a firearm for personal defense and family/societal protection.
Long-established tradition suggests that any firearms exposed to freezing (32 degrees) and particularly sub-freezing temperatures (0 degrees) should have all petroleum-based lubricants removed to avoid temperature-induced failures. These materials thicken and can “gum up the works” at these extremes. That is what happened to Bob’s Ruger. In that cold environment, the packing grease and oils, thickened and congealed as a stiff mass around and within the firing pin spring. The resultant weakened primer strike was insufficient to ignite his rounds.
Synthetic (non-petroleum) oils, used sparingly, are the accepted substitutes. Many experienced gunners favor the U.S. military-approved cleaner/lubricant Break Free CLP. Remington’s Dri-Lube aerosol has a dedicated following. Lately, I’ve been having good luck with Lucas Synthetic Gun Oil.
When crunching cold temperatures are anticipated, some gunners choose to “go dry.” In other words, they use a cleaner/degreaser to strip out all the oil/grease and fire their guns without lubrication. This works well if you anticipate shooting a few rounds during the hunt, but if high-round counts are the rule, I apply a very light coating of a synthetic lube for good measure.
Although expensive degreasers are available, I’ve always had great luck degunking with good old isopropyl alcohol. Simply disassemble, soak and scrub with an old toothbrush, dry, lightly lube, if desired, and reassemble. This simple, inexpensive procedure will go a long way toward making your guns cold-proof.
