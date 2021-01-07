Share your skiing, riding and snowmobiling photos

Pictures of a deep powder day, sick trick in the park or aprés toast are winter time classics. Let’s show you off having fun in the snow.

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling photographs.

We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Submitting your photos online is simple and easy — just go online to Magicvalley.com/submit.

Include all the information that other skiers and riders will want to read about, such as location, amount of snow or run taken. Of course, you should include the skier’s or rider’s name and town too.

This photo gallery isn’t limited to southern Idaho; local winter enthusiasts who travel elsewhere to ski or ride may submit photos from their trips, too.

