 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Share your camping, scenic and outdoor adventure photos
0 comments

Share your camping, scenic and outdoor adventure photos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pictures of camping, mountains, lakes and river or wildlife are summer time classics. Let’s show you off having fun in the Magic Valley.

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ camping, scenic and wildlife photographs.

We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Submitting your photos online is simple and easy — just go online to Magicvalley.com/submit.

Include all the information that other campers, and outdoor seekers will want to read about, such as location, lake or river, and what wildlife you saw. Of course, you should include the name’s and town from the adventurer’s too.

This photo gallery isn’t limited to southern Idaho; local spring enthusiasts who travel elsewhere to camp, find scenic photos and wildlife may submit photos from their trips as well.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News