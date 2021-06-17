Share your camping, scenic and outdoor adventure photos

Pictures of camping, mountains, lakes and river or wildlife are summer time classics. Let’s show you off having fun in the Magic Valley.

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ camping, scenic and wildlife photographs.

We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Submitting your photos online is simple and easy — just go online to Magicvalley.com/submit.

Include all the information that other campers, and outdoor seekers will want to read about, such as location, lake or river, and what wildlife you saw. Of course, you should include the name’s and town from the adventurer’s too.

This photo gallery isn’t limited to southern Idaho; local spring enthusiasts who travel elsewhere to camp, find scenic photos and wildlife may submit photos from their trips as well.

