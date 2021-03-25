Share your boat, bike, or hike adventure photos

Pictures of kayaking white water rapids, biking or hiking a forest trail or simply enjoying being outside are spring pastimes. Let’s show you off having fun in the Magic Valley.

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ boating, biking or hiking photographs.

We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Submitting your photos online is simple and easy — just go online to Magicvalley.com/submit.

Include all the information that other boaters, and bikers or hikers will want to read about, such as location, trail ridden or hiked, and what you saw. Of course, you should include the name's and town from the adventurer's too.

This photo gallery isn’t limited to southern Idaho; local spring enthusiasts who travel elsewhere to boat, hike, or bike may submit photos from their trips as well.

