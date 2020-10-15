Share your big game and fish photos

Those pictures of a proud hunter with a big-game harvest or angler with a whopper fish are Idaho classics. And when you harvest an animal or land a fish worth bragging about, why not show the world?

Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ big-game and fish photographs. We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online gallery, and we publish some of our favorites in the print edition of the Times-News, too.

Submitting your photos online is simple and easy — just go online to Magicvalley.com/submit. Include all the information that other hunters and fishermen will care about, such as the size, species and location of your catch. Of course, you should include the successful hunter’s or angler’s name and town, too.

This photo gallery isn’t limited to southern Idaho; local outdoorsmen who travel elsewhere to hunt may submit big-game photos from their trips, too.

