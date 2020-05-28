Several Idaho Power campgrounds, additional recreation sites to open Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Idaho Power said it will reopen several parks, boat launches and day-use areas on Friday, including Twin Falls Park and boat ramp and the company’s park at Thousand Springs in the Hagerman Valley.

Other popular areas, including some in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home, are among those expected to reopen after closures that started in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable exceptions are Copperfield Campground in Hells Canyon and Scout Park at C.J. Strike. Those campgrounds will remain closed until further notice. Access across Swan Falls Dam and to the museum there also remains closed. They will be among the last sites to reopen because they are close to Idaho Power facilities where power plant employees are most likely to come into contact with visitors.

An updated list of which sites are open is available at idahopower.com/whatsopen.

The company urges visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, especially when using common spaces such as docks and picnic areas. Portable restrooms will be available. Campground restrooms and showers will remain closed for now.