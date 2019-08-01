BOISE — Want to win the hunt of a lifetime? The deadline to enter the second 2019 Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10. Tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn hunts and one moose hunt will be drawn, as well as a Super Hunt Combo that will entitle the winner to hunt for all four species.
Super Hunt entries are $6 each, and Super Hunt Combo entries are $20 each. No hunting license is required for residents or nonresidents to enter a Super Hunt, and there is no limit on the number of times a person can apply. To enter the drawings, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov or visit any Fish and Game office or license vendor.
Winners of the drawing can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose with a tag for that species, including general and controlled hunts. Super Hunt tags are in addition to other tags — if you draw a controlled hunt tag or purchase a general season tag, you can still participate in these hunts as well as the Super Hunt.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.
