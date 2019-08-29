BOISE — Results of the elk, deer, pronghorn, fall turkey and black bear second controlled hunt drawing have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system.
Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags and, if so, purchase them at idfg.huntfishidaho.net.
Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.
You have free articles remaining.
Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results. Otherwise, postcards will be mailed to successful applicants, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.
Hunters can buy the controlled hunt tag by calling 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov/licenses/controlled or visit any Fish and Game license vendor or Fish and Game offices. Transactions completed over the telephone or internet have an additional convenience fee.
Any tags not drawn in the second drawing are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/unclaimed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.