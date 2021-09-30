Saying goodbye to reporting the outdoors in the Magic Valley

Outdoor friends in the Magic Valley, it has been a pleasure.

In early September 2018, I pulled off Interstate 84 at exit 173, crossed the Perrine Bridge — oohing and ahhing at the span over the Snake River Canyon like most do — and stopped for lunch while driving from Boise to Alamogordo, New Mexico. Little did I know then, two months later I would move to Twin Falls and start reporting on everything outdoors.

From my first report making photos of opening day at Magic Mountain to my last of talking to climbers about sport climbing at the Olympics, the Magic Valley’s outdoor community was a splendor to work with, be around and report on.

But now it is time to call it.

It was a fast three years. It was a great three years. It was a finding outdoor stories for you readers to enjoy three years. For that, I thank you.

I recently moved back to my home state of Colorado to pursue a new chapter in life, but I will never forget southern Idaho and all of you — the ones I met on the trails, slopes, parks or at town meetings.