Sawtooth to begin opening campgrounds

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest is preparing to gradually open campgrounds for forest visitors to enjoy the outdoors and are aligning with state orders and stages for reopening.

A number of developed recreation sites will begin to open on May 20. As weather warms and crews can safely access the sites, maintenance operations will commence. Hazard trees will be removed, water systems turned on and tested, campsites cleaned, and vault toilets pumped and cleaned.

COVID-19 has brought certain challenges the Forest is working to overcome. Challenges include procuring necessary personal protective equipment and obtaining an adequate amount of cleaning supplies. The forest is targeting to have approximately 26 developed recreations site partially open or open and available for use by Memorial Day weekend. The forest is planning to open sites close to local communities or popular with local communities to encourage local travel.

“More and more locations are opening across the forest as the weather warms,” Jim DeMaagd, Sawtooth National Forest supervisor, said. “We will monitor the conditions on the ground and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.” Dispersed camping, hiking and trail use, and other dispersed activities are occurring all across the Forest.