STANLEY — The Sawtooth Society has announced that Kathryn Davis Grohusky is its new executive director. Grohusky, who specializes in leadership development, brings a diverse and highly relevant background to her new position. She has been a successful manager and energetic leader for protecting wild places.
Grohusky has experience in conservation, natural resources management, not-for-profit business management, volunteer management, environmental education, nonprofit development, teaching, communications, coaching and training in environmental, government and not-for-profit leadership roles.
Grohusky has most recently served as a leadership faculty for the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Aspiring Leaders Program, offering coaching and instructional services through the business she founded — CoachGro LLC. The business included private international clients and local leadership workshops. Prior to coaching, Grohusky gained 10 years of managerial experience at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco, Colorado, and as the assistant director of Keystone Science School in Keystone, Colorado. Her leadership skills also include 15 years of guiding and teaching in the outdoors for organizations, including the National Outdoor Leadership School in Wyoming, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center in Colorado, High Mountain Institute in Colorado, Vail Mountain School in Colorado, Teton Science School in Wyoming, Colorado State University, and the University of California, Berkeley.
Grohusky has volunteered on many boards and committees during her 22-year residence in Summit County, Colorado. She served on the board of directors as the development chair for the Peak School. Most relevant to her new Sawtooth Society role, she was a founder and board president for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District — a nonprofit organization that partners with the United States Forest Service Dillon Ranger District of Summit County, Colorado, by leveraging the power of volunteers to assure that the White River National Forest is not negatively impacted by its popularity.
“Being offered this role as the executive director of the Sawtooth Society is a great honor,” Grohusky said in a statement. “What a valuable opportunity to work locally, regionally and nationally to protect the rare gem of wild land that is the 756,000-acre Sawtooth National Recreation Area. I look forward to developing the Sawtooth Society’s mutually beneficial partnerships and relationships from Stanley through the Wood River Valley, across the State of Idaho, regionally and nationally to preserve, protect and enhance the recreation area.”
Grohusky earned her Master of Science in natural resources recreation and tourism from Colorado State University and her Bachelor of Science from the Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She and her husband, Brad Grohusky, and their teenage children moved to Hailey earlier this summer. They are all eager to participate in and enjoy the Wood River and Sawtooth Valley mountain lifestyles — fulfilling their passion for outdoor explorations on bikes and in hiking and ski boots.
For more information, call 208-721-1495 or email kathryn@sawtoothsociety.org or go to sawtoothsociety.org.
