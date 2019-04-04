STANLEY — The Sawtooth Society is pleased to announce the addition of new board members for 2019. New board members Steve Botti, Ashley Reese and Pat Pettiette, collectively, all offer decades of insight and experience to the Sawtooth Society. In addition, Sawtooth Society board members Wayne Hughes, Leon Jones and Patsy Nickum have been re-elected to the board.
Botti worked for the National Park Service for 35 years including Yosemite National Park, National Park Service at Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks. Since 2007, Botti has resided in Stanley, Idaho, where he served on the Stanley City Council for ten years and is currently mayor.
After the Halstead Fire in 2012, Botti, together with the Sawtooth Society, organized and co-chaired the Sawtooth Valley Wildland Fire Collaborative. In 2013 the Collaborative presented recommendations to the Sawtooth National Forest and the Salmon-Challis National Forests to include a program for landscape-scale hazard fuel reduction, wildfire education, restoring a more natural role for wildland fire in ecosystem management and FIREWISE structure protection. These recommendations were accepted by the National Forests and form the basis for ongoing landscape-scale projects within the Sawtooth Valley.
Reese, a Stanley resident, is a sixth-generation steward of her family’s land in the Clayton and Stanley area — East Fork Ranches, LLC, where she’s very involved in conservation practices. Reese is an advocate for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and preserving the open space and historical uses for future generations to enjoy through recreation and education. Since 2015, Reese has been the head teacher at the Stanley School providing her students with an inquiry-based learning environment.
Pettiette has served as a senior executive and board member in a variety of domestic and international markets and venues. Currently, he serves as President of 5RMK International, Inc., a U.S. based management consulting firm, which has provided comprehensive project planning and management services for projects in Chile, Peru, Russia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, Mexico, Australia and the U.S.
Wayne Hughes, Sawtooth Society President, stated “We are happy to add this diverse group of Directors to our Board. They represent a wide range of age, skills, and experiences to use in contributing to the Sawtooth Society’s mission to protect, preserve and enhance the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.”
The Sawtooth Society’s thirty-seven member board of directors consists of individuals who live full-time or part-time in the Sawtooth and Wood River Valleys, as well as members living around the country who believe in the preservation, protection and enhancement of the Sawtooth NRA. The Sawtooth Society is widely recognized as one of the most effective regional and national advocates for the Sawtooth NRA and the public policies that affect it.
For details and more information, visit the Sawtooth Society’s website www.sawtoothsociety.org.
