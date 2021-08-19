Sawtooth NRA to implement restrictions to protect spawning salmon

STANLEY — Measures to protect spawning salmon from recreational activities began Sunday on the “day stretch” of the Upper Main Salmon River from the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery to the eastern boundary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The Sawtooth NRA implements restrictions each summer to provide spawning salmon their best chance to successfully lay their eggs in the gravels of the Salmon River, 900 miles from the ocean.
- On Sunday the following stretches of river became closed to boating: Buckhorn to Stanley, Mormon Bend to Yankee Fork, and Torrey’s Hole to the boundary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
- On Sunday, August 29, Snyder Springs to Torrey’s Hole will also close and boaters will be required to portage Indian Riffles.
- On Friday, September 3, the entire river will close. It reopens September 23.
We ask the public to pay special attention to these closures and regulations, avoid walking in or throwing rocks into the river to allow spawning salmon the space they need to lay their eggs.