Steelhead

Steelhead make their final push to the headwaters of the Clearwater and Salmon rivers during spring, which concentrates them in the upper tributaries.

 COURTESY OF ROGER PHILLIPS, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

STANLEY — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area will open campgrounds along the Salmon River for the spring steelhead fishing season beginning this weekend. Mormon Bend and Salmon River Campgrounds are located downriver from Stanley, close to popular fishing areas, and will be available to the public for an overnight fee of $5. No water or trash collection will be available, but restrooms will be open.

Sawtooth NRA Deputy Area Ranger Brian Anderson stressed the need for anglers to use the campgrounds for safety reasons rather than camping along Idaho 75.

“Camping in turnouts along the narrow twisty Salmon River road creates considerable safety hazards due to limited visibility. It also complicates snow removal along the highway, especially in the vicinity of the Yankee Fork confluence,” Anderson said in a statement.

Sawtooth NRA Recreation Manager Susan James asks that fishermen scout the area before they leave and take any garbage with them, including discarded fishing line. She reminds anglers not to build fires outside of designated fire rings to prevent damage to surfaces underneath the snow and to limit the cleaning required after the snow melts.

For more information, call the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000.

