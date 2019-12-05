KETCHUM — Sawtooth National Recreation Area employees will open the Visitor Center on Saturday and Dec. 14 to provide the public an opportunity to purchase Christmas tree permits. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A family will be allowed to choose and cut one tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family or organization for a cost of $10. Additionally, in support of Every Kid Outdoors, the Sawtooth National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-graders who present a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. The student must be present at the time the permit is issued and it must be picked up before cutting the tree. Permits are only available at Sawtooth National Forest offices. They only valid until Dec. 25.
