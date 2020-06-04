Sawtooth National Recreation area to open developed recreation sites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KETCHUM — The United States Department of Agriculture said the Sawtooth National Forest will open more developed recreation sites Friday, in addition to the 26 sites that were opened earlier in May.

For a full list of open areas and up‐to‐date information on re‐openings, visit the Sawtooth forest website at fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.

The Forest Service is reopening its sites in a phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions. The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well‐being of its employees.

“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” said Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”