Sawtooth National Recreation area to open developed recreation sites

KETCHUM — The United States Department of Agriculture said the Sawtooth National Forest will open more developed recreation sites Friday, in addition to the 26 sites that were opened earlier in May.
For a full list of open areas and up‐to‐date information on re‐openings, visit the Sawtooth forest website at fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.
The Forest Service is reopening its sites in a phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions. The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well‐being of its employees.
“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” said Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019‐ncov/about/prevention.html.
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities.
Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible. Conditions at lower elevations are suitable to support vehicle traffic on many roads and some trails without causing resource damage. Users should stay on designated travel routes and use good judgment regarding travel on roads and trails not yet sufficiently dry to prevent resource damage. Avoid leaving ruts in the roads or trails and do not drive off‐road to avoid snowdrifts. Contact information for the Sawtooth National Forest is available at: fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.
