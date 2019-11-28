{{featured_button_text}}
Forest Service logo

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is seeking public input to assess the need for outfitter and guide services on the Sawtooth NRA. The needs assessment is in response to increasing requests for outfitter and guide services.

We would like to gain a better understanding of the type, amount, location, and timing of outfitter and guide services needed on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and how that need supports agency objectives and management plans.

To get an understanding from the public, we will ask for information using a questionnaire. There are three options for obtaining and returning your questionnaire.

1. Follow the link to access the pdf: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57197

2. Request and/or return a copy by email: comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov

3. Pick up and/or return in person to Sawtooth NRA Headquarters, 5 North Fork Road, Ketchum, Idaho 83340 or Stanley Ranger Station, HC 64 Box 9900, Stanley, Idaho 83278. We would like to have input by December 20, 2019.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments