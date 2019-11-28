KETCHUM — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is seeking public input to assess the need for outfitter and guide services on the Sawtooth NRA. The needs assessment is in response to increasing requests for outfitter and guide services.
We would like to gain a better understanding of the type, amount, location, and timing of outfitter and guide services needed on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and how that need supports agency objectives and management plans.
To get an understanding from the public, we will ask for information using a questionnaire. There are three options for obtaining and returning your questionnaire.
You have free articles remaining.
1. Follow the link to access the pdf: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57197
2. Request and/or return a copy by email: comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov
3. Pick up and/or return in person to Sawtooth NRA Headquarters, 5 North Fork Road, Ketchum, Idaho 83340 or Stanley Ranger Station, HC 64 Box 9900, Stanley, Idaho 83278. We would like to have input by December 20, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.