Sawtooth National Recreation Area end-of-season clean up
KETCHUM — National Public Lands Day is September 26th – Help us celebrate by giving back to Idaho’s public lands! Join the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and our partners in an end-of-season cleanup effort.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) needs your help to recover from the impacts of this busy summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic drew record numbers of visitors to the SNRA, impacting both natural resources and recreational experiences. But you can help! Grab your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers and join your community in a COVID friendly cleanup. Choose a project in the front-country or backcountry (whichever suits your group) and join us in making a difference in one of Idaho’s most iconic landscapes.

This will be a socially-distant clean-up effort with precautions.

When: Anytime, September 19—October 4

Where: Various locations in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

For more information on how to sign up contact the Forest Service at 208-423-7500.

Sign up here

