Sawtooth National Recreation Area end-of-season clean up

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) needs your help to recover from the impacts of this busy summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic drew record numbers of visitors to the SNRA, impacting both natural resources and recreational experiences. But you can help! Grab your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers and join your community in a COVID friendly cleanup. Choose a project in the front-country or backcountry (whichever suits your group) and join us in making a difference in one of Idaho’s most iconic landscapes.