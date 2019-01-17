STANLEY — The Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association is seeking naturalists and others to join the summer 2019 volunteer team. SIHA is a non-profit, member-based organization working in cooperation with the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests.
At the Redfish Center, SIHA naturalists provide guided walks, a Junior Ranger program, evening educational presentations, Sawtooth Synopsis discussions, informational discovery stations and special programs. SIHA volunteers also provide maps, books and information, host an art gallery of local talent, welcome visitors to the Salmon River country, inform adventurers about leave-no-trace at wilderness trail-heads, maintain a live webcam at Redfish Lake and answer myriad questions.
At the Stanley Museum and Ice House, SIHA invites visitors to see free displays, relics of the past, vintage photos and an older way of life. To further inform both locals and visitors alike, SIHA collects oral histories, maintains photo archives, hosts free lectures, organizes field trips, provides tour information and sponsors other activities and events.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to spend a summer in the Sawtooth Mountains and meet people from around the world while doing something you love in a beautiful place,” Executive Director Sarah Cawley said in a statement.
To inquire about positions through the end of January, email info@discoversawtooth.org.
For more information on donations, programs and membership, go to discoversawtooth.org.
