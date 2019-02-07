JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public comment on proposed projects in order to seek grants from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Each year the state of Idaho provides funding for public land agencies through a grant application process. These state funds are raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation and off-road vehicle stickers. Agencies applying for IDPR grants are required to provide matching funds or in-kind contributions.
Contact the individual listed for each location to comment on specific projects as soon as possible:
- Ketchum Ranger District — Trails Maintenance FY20 RTP Grant — to fund heavy maintenance on approximately 170 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails to mitigate resource damage, address safety concerns and enhance current trail opportunities. Call 208-622-0087 or 208-727-7095 or email zpoff@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">zpoff@fs.fed.us or rcatherin@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">rcatherin@fs.fed.us.
- Ketchum Ranger District — Trails Maintenance Motorized FY20 RTP Motorized Grant — to fund heavy maintenance on approximately 90 miles of motorized trails to mitigate resource damage, address safety concerns and enhance current trail opportunities. Call 208-622-0087 or 208-727-7095 or email zpoff@fs.fed.us or rcatherin@fs.fed.us.
- Fairfield Ranger District — RV Fund — to replace picnic tables, fire rings and four vault restrooms that no longer meet ADA requirements at westside campgrounds. Up to five new campsites will be added to meet growing demands. Call 208-764-3202 or email srfrost@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">srfrost@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">srfrost@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">srfrost@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">srfrost@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID 83327.
- Fairfield Ranger District — Motorized Trail Grant ORMV, Motorbike or RTP Fund — to conduct trail maintenance and tree removal on over 300 miles of trails; facilitate trail tread repairs, brushing, short trail re-routes and other heavy trail maintenance; and to help continue maintenance and educational patrols into the fall hunting season. Call 208-764-3202 or email srfrost@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID 83327.
- Fairfield Ranger District — Mountain Bike Fund — to build about 13 miles of new mountain bike trails at Soldier Mountain Ski Area and connecting to existing roads and trails that are currently popular. Call 208-764-3202 or email srfrost@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID 83327.
- Fairfield Ranger District — ORMV, Motorbike or RTP Fund — to repair damages to the abutments, deck and railing at Boardman Creek Trail Bridge caused by extremely high spring runoff in 2017. The bridge will be rebuilt higher to make it less susceptible to flooding. Call 208-764-3202 or email srfrost@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID 83327.
- Fairfield Ranger District — RV Fund — to upgrade Big Smoky RV Dump Station facilities. The current station is over 30 years old and was closed for repairs more than it was available to the public last year. Call 208-764-3202 or email srfrost@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID 83327.
- Ketchum Ranger District, Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Fairfield Ranger District — Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund — to produce daily avalanche forecasts and warnings from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center Forecasting and Education Program for about 500 square miles of national forest lands near Stanley and Smiley Creek that are not currently within a forecast area. The grant will also improve forecast accuracy, public outreach and avalanche education efforts in terrain recently opened to motorized users in the Fairfield Ranger District. Call 208-622-0095 or email scottdsavage@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Ketchum Ranger District, P.O. Box 2356, Ketchum, ID 83340.
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area — Motorized Trail Grant ORMV — to address heavy maintenance needs on 100 miles of motorbike trails located on Sawtooth National Recreation Area; relocate 1/2 mile of Mill Creek Trail 136 to a better crossing of Prairie Creek; remove trees and other obstructions, brushing, improving drainage, repairing trail tread, signing and other improvements. Call 208-774-3017 or email twinter@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">twinter@fs.fed.us.
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area — Trail Maintenance RIP Fund — to address heavy maintenance needs on 112 miles of non-motorized trails; replace deteriorated bridge on Redfish-Baron Trail 101 over Fishhook Creek; remove trees and other obstructions, brushing, signing, improving drainage, repairing trail tread, recreation site maintenance and other improvements on the Idaho Centennial Trail, connector and spur trails through the SNRA. Call 208-774-3017 or email twinter@fs.fed.us.
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area — RV Fund — to address aging infrastructure at Stanley Ranger Station associated with the dump station, replacing deficient utilities associated with the dump station, and improving road access to the dump station and office. Call 208-774-3034 or email btanderson@fs.fed.us.
- Redfish Lake Recreation Complex — to reconfigure Forest Road 214 which is the access to the Glacier View CG, North Fork Day Use area, and the Redfish Visitors Center. The reconfigurations will allow for a more maneuverable approach for larger recreational vehicles while also removing sections of the road from sensitive lake shore and lakeside habitat. Call 208-727-5025 or email mmphillips@fs.fed.us.
- Minidoka Ranger District — Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund, Motorbike Recreation Account — to provide partial funding for the trail crew to conduct seasonal trail maintenance and tree and brush removal on hundreds of miles of active trails, do trail visual surveys and documentations and install trail markers and signs. Call 208-677-8304 or email darlenebridges@fs.fed.us" target="_blank">darlenebridges@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Minidoka Ranger District, 2306 Hiland Ave., Burley, ID 83318.
- Minidoka Ranger District — RV Fund — to add hand pumps to complete the Thompson Campground water system project. Call 208-677-8304 or email darlenebridges@fs.fed.us or mail comments to Minidoka Ranger District, 2306 Hiland Ave., Burley, ID 83318.
For more information about the Sawtooth National Forest, call 208-423-7559 or email julie.thomas@usda.gov.
