JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest wants to encourage everyone to get out this Memorial Day weekend and enjoy the national forest. But we encourage you to know before you go.
People planning to recreate on the Sawtooth National Forest will find a number of facilities open and operating. However, due to the lingering snowpack at the higher elevations, a number of roads and trails will be closed. Visitors must avoid driving or riding on muddy roads and trails to avoid damaging the running surface.
Check with your local Forest Service office for current road and trail conditions. Visitors can stop by any Forest Service office and pick up the new Motor Vehicle Use Map so you will know what roads and trails are open to motorized use. The map can also be downloaded at fs.usda.gov/detail/sawtooth/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5421960.
Many campsites are first come-first served, but there are also campsites that can be reserved in advance by calling 1-877-444-6777 or at recreation.gov.
Visitors must put out campfires when leaving your campsite for the day or weekend. There are many places in the forest at the lower elevations that are very dry, so ensure that your campfire is dead before leaving the site.
Visitors to the Sawtooth National Forest are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and be prepared to haul trash home. Even though many of the developed campgrounds will be open, there may be sites that do not have full service.
Minidoka Ranger District
Campground fees will be in effect unless otherwise noted below.
South Hills
- Schipper, Steer Basin, Pettit, Lower and Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Springs, Diamondfield Jack and the north end of FS Flats campgrounds are open.
- 3rd Fork and Bear Gulch are open — no fees.
- Contact the Minidoka Ranger District prior to heading to Father and Son and Bostetter campgrounds for current snowdrift conditions.
- Roads and trails are wet, so users must stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
- Public drinking systems may not be operational.
Sublett
- Sublett and Mill Flat campgrounds are open — no fees.
- South and North Heglar passes are open for travel but expect snow in some areas.
Raft River/northern Utah
- Clear Creek Campground and dispersed campground sites upstream from Clear Creek Campground are open — no fees.
- One Mile Summit is open. Stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
Albion
- Bennett Spring Campground is open — no fees.
- Campgrounds at Lake Cleveland, Thompson Flats, Twin Lakes and all trailheads are closed due to snowdrifts.
- Independence Trailhead is closed due to snow.
- The road to the top of Mt. Harrison is not open beyond the Pomerelle ski area.
- Oakley — Elba Road is open but expect snow on upper elevations of the road.
- Independence Trailhead is not accessible.
- FS Road 728 is closed due to snow.
Current road and trail conditions can be obtained by calling 208-678-0430.
Ketchum Ranger District
- Full services are available at Boundary Campground.
- Fees will be charged — $10/night single unit.
- The district will enforce dog leash and dog waste pick-up regulations at Boundary Campground, Adams Gulch and Trail Creek trailhead.
- Current trail conditions can be obtained by calling 208-622-0091 or at trails.bcrd.org.
Sawtooth National Recreation Area
Campgrounds will be opened if possible, but there is still snow and roads are wet and muddy.
Wood River Valley
- Murdock
- Caribou — currently flooded, weather permitting
- Wood River — weather permitting
- Easley — some sites are flooded.
- North Fork — some sites may be flooded.
Alturas Lake Complex — weather permitting
- Pettit
- Smokey Bear Campground
- Alturas Inlet
- North shore
- Tent sites
Redfish Lake Complex
- All Redfish campgrounds will be open except Redfish Inlet.
Salmon River Campgrounds east of Stanley
- Salmon River
- Casino Creek
- Riverside — hill side only
- Mormon Bend
- Upper and Lower O’Brien
- Whiskey Flats will be open June 15.
- Holman will be open June 15.
Stanley Lake
- Stanley Lake
- Stanley Lake Inlet — day-use only
- Idaho 21 west of Stanley
- Sheep Trail
- Trap Creek
- Elk Creek will be open for walk-in only. Reservations start July 1.
- Grandjean
- Iron Creek — weather permitting
Dump Stations will not be open until after Memorial Day due to freezing temperatures. Roads opened May 1 may continue to be partially closed due to snow and wet conditions. Current conditions for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area can be obtained at 208-727-5013.
Fairfield Ranger District
- Roads over Couch and Fleck Summits are open. Wells Summit road is currently closed due to snow but is expected to be cleared by Memorial Day weekend.
- Dollarhide Summit and many other higher elevation roads are closed due to snow-cover and inaccessibility.
- Forest Service Road #227 between the South Fork Boise River/Big Smoky Creek confluence and Bowns Creek Campground remains closed due to washouts.
- Buttercup Roads #418 and #418A are closed due to washouts.
Campgrounds are open and are on a first come first-served basis. Bring drinking water and trash receptacles as some campgrounds do not provide these amenities. There is a fee for these campgrounds:
- Chaparral
- Abbott
- Baumgartner — closed. Check the Forest website and Sawtooth Facebook page for status updates.
- Bird Creek
- Canyon Transfer Camp
- Bowns
- Willow Creek
The following campgrounds are open with no fees:
- Five Points
- Bear Creek Transfer Camp
- Pioneer Campground — limited sites open due to flood damage
- Willow Creek Transfer Camp
- Hunter Transfer Camp
- Big Smoky dump station will not be open for Memorial Day weekend due to freezing overnight temperatures.
Trail Closures
- Deadwood Creek Trail #054
- Expect to encounter snow and downed trees on most trails. Trails have not been cleared yet.
For campgrounds, roads and trails information, call 208-764-3202.
