Sawtooth National Forest prepares recreation facilities for Memorial Day weekend

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest would like to encourage everyone to get out this Memorial Day holiday weekend and enjoy your National Forest.
We encourage you to know before you go.
People planning on recreating on the Sawtooth National Forest over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will find facilities open and operating; however, due to the lingering snowpack at the higher elevations a number of roads and trails will be closed. We would like to remind visitors to avoid driving or riding on muddy roads and trails to avoid damaging the running surface.
Please check with your local Forest Service office for current road and trail conditions. We would like to encourage visitors to stop by any Forest Service office and pick up the new motor vehicle use map so they will know what roads and trails are open to motorized use. They can also be downloaded by going to: fs.usda.gov/detail/sawtooth/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5421960
Many of our campsites are first come-first serve but there are also campsites that can be reserved in advance. These sites can be reserved at Recreation.gov or by phone at 1-877-444-6777.
Another important reminder for visitors is to be sure to put your campfire out when leaving your campsite for the day or for the weekend. Two fires have occurred on the forest in the last week. Please if it is too hot to touch the embers in your fire ring it is too hot to leave, make sure it is cold to the touch.
Visitors to the Sawtooth National Forest are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and be prepared to haul their trash back home. Even though many of the developed campgrounds will be open; there may be sites that do not have full service.
Minidoka Ranger District
*Campground fees will be in effect unless otherwise noted below. Bring drinking water and provisions for packing trash back home.
South Hills
- Schipper, Steer Basin, Third Fork and Harrington Fork are closed due to the Badger Fire.
- Pettit, Lower and Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Springs, Diamondfield Jack and the north end of FS Flats campgrounds are anticipated to be snow free and open for Memorial Day.
- Bear Gulch Campground is open – No fees.
- Contact the Minidoka Ranger District prior to heading to Father and Son and Bostetter Campground for current snow drift conditions.
- Roads and trails are wet, so we encourage users to stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
- Public drinking systems may not be operational.
- The closure order for Badger Fire will be modified to open all 50 inch and single-track trails within the burn perimeter. Third Fork Campground and trailhead and Schipper campground will be opened by Memorial Day. The area closure of Forest Service lands of Lower Rock Creek canyon from Third Fork campground to the forest boundary will be removed by Memorial Day as well. All other recreation sites in the Lower Rock Creek drainage will be closed to camping until infrastructure and hazards can be replaced and addressed. The Harrington Fork trailhead will have a marked creek crossing for single track riders but the picnic area will remained closed until recreational infrastructure is replaced. An updated closure order will be posted on the Sawtooth National Forest webpage.
Sublett
- Sublett and Mill Flat Campgrounds are open – No fees.
- South Heglar Pass and North Heglar Pass are open for travel, but you can expect snow in some areas.
Raft River (Northern Utah)
- Clear Creek Campground and dispersed campground sites upstream from Clear Creek Campground are open. No fees.
- One Mile Summit is open, stay on designated roads and trails to prevent damage.
Albion
- Bennett Spring Campground is open. – No fees.
- Campgrounds Lake Cleveland, Thompson Flats, Twin Lakes and all trailheads are closed due to snowdrifts.
- Independence Trailhead is closed due to snow.
- Road to the top of Mt. Harrison not opened beyond the Pomerelle Ski Area.
- Oakley – Elba Road is open but expect snow on upper elevations of the road.
- Independence Trailhead is not accessible.
- FS Road 728 is closed due to snow.
Current road and trail conditions can be obtained by calling the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.
Ketchum Ranger District
- Boundary Campground will be open with full service.
- Fees will be charged—$10/night single unit.
- The district will enforce dog leash and dog waste pickup regulations at Boundary. Campground, Adams Gulch and Trail Creek Trailhead. Current trail conditions for the Ketchum Ranger District can be found at
- .
Ketchum Ranger District can be contacted at: 208-622-0091.
Sawtooth National Recreation Area
Sawtooth Valley
- Heyburn
- Point
- Glacier View
- North Shore Day Use
- Sandy Beach Day Use
- Sockeye
- Chinook Bay
- Mt View
- Sunny Gulch
- Stanley Lake two loops
- Lakeview (Stanley Lake)
- Salmon River
- Casino
- Mormon Bend
- O’Brien’s
- Riverside (Hillside)
- Alturas Inlet Beach
- Alturas Inlet Campground
- North Shore
- Smokey Bear Campground and Day Use
- Iron Creek
- Grandjean
Wood River
- Wood River
- N Fork
- Murdock
- Caribou
- Easley
Dump Stations:
- North Fork dump station open
- Smiley Creek will be open late next week
- Stanley Ranger Station and Redfish dump stations will be open the following week of May 24th
Just a friendly reminder that as of May 1, the 10 day stay limit/occupancy is in effect for all developed and dispersed camping/occupancy on the SNRA. After 10 days in a 30-day period, people and/or their stuff need to move 30 miles.
Also, on May 29 the bear food storage order will be in effect and enforced through Labor Day weekend on the SNRA.
Fairfield Ranger District
Roads over Couch, Wells and Fleck Summits are open.
Dollarhide Summit and many other higher elevation roads are closed due to the fact they are snow covered and inaccessible.
Buttercup roads 418 and 418A are closed due to washouts.
Campgrounds are open and are on a first come first serve basis. Please bring drinking water and trash receptacles as some campgrounds do not provide these amenities. There is a fee for these campgrounds:
- Chaparral
- Abbott
- Baumgartner: Open May 20
- Bird Creek
- Canyon Transfer Camp
- Bowns
- Willow Creek
The following campgrounds are open with no fees:
- Five Points
- Bear Creek Transfer Camp
- Pioneer Campground
- Willow Creek Transfer Camp
- Hunter Transfer Camp
Big Smoky dump station may not be open for Memorial weekend due to freezing overnight temperatures.
Trail Closures
- Deadwood Creek Trail 054
- Expect to encounter snow and downed trees on most trails. Trails have not been cleared yet.