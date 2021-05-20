Sawtooth National Forest prepares recreation facilities for Memorial Day weekend

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest would like to encourage everyone to get out this Memorial Day holiday weekend and enjoy your National Forest.

We encourage you to know before you go.

People planning on recreating on the Sawtooth National Forest over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will find facilities open and operating; however, due to the lingering snowpack at the higher elevations a number of roads and trails will be closed. We would like to remind visitors to avoid driving or riding on muddy roads and trails to avoid damaging the running surface.

Please check with your local Forest Service office for current road and trail conditions. We would like to encourage visitors to stop by any Forest Service office and pick up the new motor vehicle use map so they will know what roads and trails are open to motorized use. They can also be downloaded by going to: fs.usda.gov/detail/sawtooth/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5421960

Many of our campsites are first come-first serve but there are also campsites that can be reserved in advance. These sites can be reserved at Recreation.gov or by phone at 1-877-444-6777.