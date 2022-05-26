Sawtooth National Forest prepares recreation facilities for Memorial Day holiday weekend

The Sawtooth National Forest would like to encourage everyone to get out this Memorial Day holiday weekend and enjoy your national forest, but encourage you to “know before you go.”

Those planning on recreating in the Sawtooth National Forest over Memorial Day weekend will find facilities open and operating; however, due to the lingering snowpack at the higher elevations, a number of roads and trails will be closed.

Visitors should avoid driving or riding on muddy roads and trails to avoid damaging the running surface. Please check with your local Forest Service office for current road and trail conditions.

Visitors can stop by any Forest Service office and pick up the new Motor Vehicle Use map so they will know what roads and trails are open to motorized use.

They can also be downloaded by going to fs.usda.gov/detail/sawtooth/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5421960.

Many of the campsites are first come-first serve but there are also campsites that can be reserved in advance. These sites can be reserved at recreation.gov or by phone at 1-877-444-6777.

Another important reminder for visitors is to be sure to put your campfire out when leaving your campsite for the day or for the weekend. If the embers in the fire ring are too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. Make sure it is cold to the touch.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and be prepared to haul their trash back home. Even though many of the developed campgrounds will be open, there may be sites that do not have full service.

