Minidoka Ranger District campground

This photo posted to Facebook by the Sawtooth National Forest shows the Porcupine Springs campground with downed trees following a snowstorm.

 PHOTO BY SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST

BURLEY — Five upper campgrounds in the South Hills will be closed Memorial Day weekend due to hazards following a snowstorm.

The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest reports the Porcupine Springs, Upper and Lower Penstemon, Pettit and Diamondfield Jack campgrounds have been closed. They will remain closed until at least June 7, and possibly up to June 14.

“We got a foot of snow just this past Saturday,” district ranger Loren Poppert said in a phone interview Friday. “We had numerous reservations in Porcupine Springs.”

Snow downed several trees in that area, and saturated conditions exist in the other campgrounds. A 20-person hot shot crew is scheduled to begin removing hazardous and fallen trees June 3, Poppert said.

Several campgrounds at lower elevations will remain open for the weekend and are first-come, first served. These include Schipper and Steer Basin, which are expected to fill quickly, he said.

As a precaution, campers are encouraged to bring their own water and plan to take trash home. Come prepared for low temperatures. As of early Friday, Poppert did not believe those campgrounds were covered in snow.

