JEROME — Mike Dettori, ranger for the Fairfield Ranger District, plans to hang up his spurs, chaps and hard hat, put his fire boots away — after 40 years of service to the U.S. Forest Service, he is retiring. Dettori’s last day will be Jan. 3.
He has been the district ranger for the Fairfield Ranger District for 15 years, beginning his assignment in May 2004. His career has spanned many assignments with the Forest Service. He has served as resource assistant on the Livingston Ranger District in Montana, range specialist in Utah districts, the Challis National Forest, and on the Big Summit Ranger District in Oregon. In addition, he worked on a number of special assignments for the agency. He has served as Logistics Section Chief for an Incident Management Team for most of his career.
“Mike will be missed on the Sawtooth National Forest. Not only has he served the Fairfield Ranger District, but he has been a valuable asset to the Forest Leadership Team, and he has been involved in many projects while Ranger and consistently worked with our partners, county commissioners and the public,” said Jim DeMaagd, Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor.
The position will be advertised and will be filled once a candidate has been chosen. Until then, forest engineer Shawn Robnett will serve as acting district ranger.
