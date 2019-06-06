STANLEY — The Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association is getting ready for the 2019 summer season. The Redfish Center and Gallery will open Friday and then every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15. Starting Saturday, the Stanley Museum will open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 2 and then just weekends until Sept. 29.
The Redfish Visitor Center and Gallery bookstore will have many new titles, as well as useful guidebooks and maps for the area. It is a short, scenic walk from Redfish Lodge.
The Stanley Museum will feature its Tool Shed exhibit and continue the gathering of area oral histories. Support for “Your Path to Sawtooth Valley History” will be valued with a name, the name of a loved one or inspiring words inscribed on a commemorative brick to be installed in museum walkways. Planning for structural upgrades and a new building at the museum will also take place this summer.
The association will present its Forum Lecture Series all summer. There will be talks every Friday at 5 p.m. through Aug. 30 at the Stanley Museum, Idaho 75, Stanley. Some topics have new dates in the following schedule:
- July 5 — Bob Beckwith, Salmon Headwaters to the Pacific Ocean
- July 12 — Joe Leonard, A Journey Into the Sawtooth Wilderness
- July 19 — Corrine Coffman, Meet the Raptors of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
- July 26 — Dan Noakes, Inside the Idaho Centennial Trail
- Aug. 2 — Jim and Jamie Dutcher, Sawtooth Wolf Pack
- Aug. 9 — Frances Cassirer, Wild Sheep!
- Aug. 16 — Dave Kimpton, Tom Kovalicky and Jay Sevy, Stories from Rangers Past
- Aug. 23 — Brian Jackson, Astronomy Before Galileo
- Aug. 30 — Russ Thurow, Born to be Wild: History, Status, and Recovery of Wild Chinook Salmon in Central Idaho
The Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association is a 501©3 organization that is located in the Sawtooth-Salmon River Valley in Stanley. It is a non-profit, member-based group operating in cooperation with the Sawtooth, Salmon-Challis and Caribou-Targhee national forests. The organization operates the Redfish Visitor Center and the Stanley Museum during the summer season. The Redfish Visitor Center provides free environmental education to all visitors while also helping them plan their trip to the valley.
To become a member, email info@discoversawtooth.org or go to discoversawtooth.org.
