Sawtooth campgrounds open for steelhead fishing season

STANLEY — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is opening campgrounds along the Salmon River for the spring steelhead fishing season beginning Saturday.

Mormon Bend, Salmon River and Whiskey Flats Campgrounds are downriver from Stanley close to popular fishing areas and will be available to the public for an overnight fee of $5. No water or trash collection will be available, but restrooms will be open.

Sawtooth Deputy Area Ranger Brian Anderson stressed the need for anglers to use the campgrounds rather than camping along Idaho Highway 75 for safety reasons.

“Camping in turnouts along the narrow, twisty Salmon River road create considerable safety hazards due to limited visibility. This also complicates snow removal along the highway especially in the vicinity of the Yankee Fork confluence” Anderson said.

Sawtooth Recreation Manager Susan James asks that “fishermen scout the area before they leave and take any garbage with them, including discarded fishing line.”

She also asks that anglers refrain from building fires outside of designated fire rings to prevent damage to surfaces underneath the snow and to limit the cleaning required after the snow melts.

For additional information contact the Stanley Ranger Station, 208-774-3000.

