Lunkers

Stocking fish at Kids Creek

 COURTESY OF MIKE DEMICK

BOISE — Anglers in the Salmon and Challis areas will see some giant trout lurking in local fishing ponds after Clear Springs Foods donated more than 900 hatchery brood stock to Idaho Fish and Game.

The trophy-sized trout average 2.7 pounds. The location and number of trout include: Hayden Pond — 280, Hyde Pond — 50, Kid’s Creek Pond — 200, and Blue Mountain Pond — 150.

“These lunkers will be a big hit, especially for the youngsters,” Jordan Messner, Fish and Game fisheries biologist, said in a statement. “We appreciate Clear Springs’ generosity, and we hope folks get out and enjoy some spring fishing.”

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/local-fishing-ponds-be-stocked-lunkers.

