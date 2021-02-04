Safety tips when living in proximity to mountain lions

Mountain lions were in the Wood River Valley long before human development began. We hear from residents that they are seeing these secretive cats as they pass through their neighborhoods, with some seeing lions during daylight hours, which is not typical behavior.

You need all of your senses to detect if wildlife is near. Using a light to help you see is very important, both in your yard, or as you walk in your neighborhood. If you run or bike for personal fitness, use caution when wearing headphones, which can take away your ability to hear if a lion, or any other wildlife, is giving you signals that you’re too close.