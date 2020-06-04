Roger Morley honored at opening of Arbor in the Snake River Canyons Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — Jerome County has a new recreation park. On the north side of the Snake River Canyon, the Ricketts Memorial Trailhead and Roger Morley Arbor opened Tuesday with a group of about 30 attendees watching as Roger Morley, former Jerome County commissioner and Snake River Canyon Parks Board member cut the ribbon. Morley has worked alongside members of the park board for five years and now their labor has come to fruition.

The park’s purpose is to allow more land to be recreated on for the several user groups already utilizing other sections of the 6,750-acre park now.

“We all decided to make this a priority to give this to the citizens of Jerome and the Magic Valley,” Morley said. “So we could always have a place to recreate. This is a perfect spot and not utilize this for that (it) would just be a crime.”

Along with all volunteer work and labor to build the access trail and arbor, the board recently received a $57,000 grant, allowing them to build a 75-by-200 parking lot near the arbor for multiple user groups to park vehicles and use recreational vehicles for use on the trail system and park.