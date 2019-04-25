I’m a highly competitive person and a big sports fan, so I often compare fishing to playing sports. And, to use some token coach speak, I find that catching big fish often requires doing the “little things” right.
We all dream about landing the big one. The slab. The trophy. The line-peeling monster that will land us in the record books — or at least make us the envy of our fishing buddies. But when that wall-hanger bites, the fate of the story we’ll tell for years to come will likely be decided long before the fish takes the bait. Here are five tips for making sure it becomes the fish of a lifetime, instead of the one that got away:
1. Knot up: Too many monsters have escaped because of a shoddy knot. Tie it right! If it’s frayed, bunchy or imperfect in any way, cut the line and start over. If your line gets any kinks or abrasions from rubbing against rocks, logs toothy fish mouths, re-tie it. It only takes 30 seconds, and it will save you so much heartache in the end.
2. Bring the net: Never leave home without a quality landing net. Don’t count on your buddy to bring his. Don’t leave it in the garage “because we’re only catching bluegill today.” Don’t leave it behind because you don’t feel like carrying it to the river. Having a net is often crucial to landing big fish in tight spots. When Big Mama shows up, you’ll be glad to have a net within arm’s reach!
3. Maintain your equipment: Change your fishing line at least once per season. Sharpen your hooks. Clean and oil your reels. Store your tackle in a cool, dry place (not the trunk!) where hot weather won’t melt your plastics and rot your monofilament. Wintertime or rainy days are great opportunities to do some maintenance and take care of your gear so that it can take care of you when the big one strikes.
4. Hammer time: I never want to lose a big fish because of a bad hook set. So, I treat every bite like it’s a big fish. That doesn’t mean wildly rearing back— which is a great way to fall out of the boat if you miss the bite — but instead, giving a firm, controlled pull without any slack in the line. Your buddy might snicker at you for hammering a six-incher, but you’ll have the last laugh when you bury the hook on a six-pounder!
5. Be yourself: Athletes have routines that lead to success, and fishermen can do the same. The more comfortable you are with your gear, lures, target species and location, the better your chances of hooking a big fish and getting it in the boat.
When your trophy fish strikes, it will be a dramatic fight, coupled with gravity defying headshakes and magazine-worthy photos that make lasting memories. Just remember — it’s the simple things that will make it all possible.
Tight lines!
