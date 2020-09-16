 Skip to main content
Rock Creek Trail closed for resurfacing and maintenance
COURTESY, TWIN FALLS PARKS AND RECREATION

TWIN FALLS — The City of Twin Falls closed a section of the Rock Creek Trail from the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Office to the entrance at Blake Street including the BMX park Wednesday for maintenance. The closure is scheduled to remain through Friday.

Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will be doing scheduled maintenance to clear the shoulder of the trail and resurface the existing trail pavement. All access to that section of trail will be closed during the maintenance work, and residents are encouraged to use other Twin Falls trails until completed.

Questions about the trail maintenance project should be directed to the City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.

