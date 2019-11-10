BOISE — The Idaho Conservation League has announced the appointment of John Robison to Gov. Brad Little’s Shared Stewardship Advisory Committee. Little appointed members in early October to advise him on the implementation of the Shared Stewardship Initiative. Robison, the league’s public lands director, will represent it and other Idaho conservation organizations.
“We thank Gov. Little for ICL’s appointment,” Robison said in a statement. “We look forward to working with other members to advise on active public lands management projects and ways to reduce wildfire risk to communities, create and sustain jobs and improve the health of Idaho’s forests and watersheds.”
In July, Gov. Little announced two large scale project areas — one each in northern and southern Idaho — where shared stewardship will be implemented. The Shared Stewardship Initiative, which Little and federal officials signed in Dec. 2018, builds on Idaho’s four-year-old Good Neighbor Authority program in which the Idaho Department of Lands shares in implementing land management projects on national forests.
“The protection of our rural communities and the health of our forests are critical issues that go beyond just one government agency or interest,” Little said in a statement. “These individuals are leaders in forest management and policy, and I appreciate them stepping up to ensure we consider all aspects to effectively implement shared stewardship in Idaho.”
The Idaho Conservation League has a long history of involvement in the responsible management of public lands. The Idaho nonprofit has also been a pioneer for working collaboratively on natural resource issues. It is now involved with nine different forest restoration collaborations throughout the state.
