River Dash Kayathlon 2020 canceled, Idaho Falls event may still run

TWIN FALLS — In a Facebook live video, River Dash Kayathlon event coordinator Trever Turpin announced the town’s 2020 race has been canceled, in part, due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

“It’s been an awesome opportunity and experience for us getting to know a lot of the people in Twin Falls,” Turpin said.

The race in the Snake River Canyon will not be held because of events in the Idaho Falls area and new additions to his family, he said.

He also wanted to thank the sponsors and personnel in the Magic Valley for making the 2019 event happen, especially Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways, Magic Valley Composite High School Mountain Bike Team, and the event’s biggest sponsor, AWOL Adventure Sports.

“They’re great people, (AWOL owners) Paul (Melni) and his wife,” Turpin said, “and that they did for us, we are very grateful.”

Turpin encouraged racers to keep checking back with their Facebook page throughout the spring, and, if the Idaho Falls race happens, register and make the drive east.

